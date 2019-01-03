How To Install and Manage Python Packages on Linux With PIP

In this tutorial you will learn how to install PIP(Pip Installs Packages). A tool for installing and managing python packages on Linux.
Install PIP on Fedora
python2
sudo yum upgrade python-setuptools sudo yum install python-pip python-wheel
python3
sudo yum install python3 python3-wheel
Install PIP on CentOS/RHEL
On CentOS 7 you have to install setuptools package first then PIP
python2
sudo yum install python-setuptools sudo yum install python-pip
python3
sudo yum install python34-setuptools sudo easy_install pip
Install PIP on openSUSE
python2
sudo zypper install python-pip python-setuptools python-wheel
python3
sudo zypper install python3-pip python3-setuptools python3-wheel
Install PIP on Debian/Ubuntu
python2
sudo apt install python-pip
python3
sudo apt install python3-venv python3-pip
Install PIP on Arch Linux
python2
sudo pacman -S python2-pip
python3
sudo pacman -S python-pip
Verifying if PIP is installed Correctly
Now that PIP is installed on your system, make sure that everything is up to date and running correctly.
All you have to do is run the following command
pip --version
The above command will give you an output like this
That means PIP is up to date and running correctly
Using PIP to manage Packages
Installing and Uninstalling packages with PIP it's relatively easy, all you have to do is call pip and the command you want to execute from terminal.
Installing and Uninstalling a Package with PIP
pip install PackageName #the command to install an software pip uninstall PackageName #the command to uninstall an software
Installing and Uninstalling a specific version
pip install PackageName==1.0.2 #The command to Install a Specific Version of the Software pip install 'PackageName>=1.0.2' #The command to Install the Minimum Version of the Software
To get the full list of PIP commands you need run the following command
pip --help
Conclusion
In this tutorial you learned how to manage python packages on Linux with ease with PIP.
